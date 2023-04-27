Submit Photos/Videos
WATCH: Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant

A train slammed into a big-rig Thursday afternoon in front of Club Car. It happened around 2:50 p.m. in front of the plant at 425 Washington Road.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A train slammed into a big-rig Thursday afternoon in front of the Club Car plant.

It happened at 2:41 in front of the plant at 4125 Washington Road.

A News 12 viewer caught it all on video.

As the truck was stopped, the train sped by, catching on the front of the cab. The spun the truck around so it was roughly parallel to the track instead of perpendicular.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the truck began traveling forward and the arms for the train signal came down behind the cab and in front of the trailer, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steve Morris.

The driver got out of the truck, then the train hit it.

As of 3:45 p.m. oil and fuel from the vehicle was leaking into the drainage ditch and firefighters were trying to contain the leak.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

