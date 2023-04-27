Suspect, vehicle sought after Thomson parking lot shooting

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Thomson Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 2004 Maroon/Burgundy Honda Accord in connection to a shooting incident.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to the KJ’s Market IGA parking lot, 336 West Hill Street. They found one man with a least one gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Authorities say two men were arguing in the parking lot prior to the shooting.

According to GBI, the suspected driver is a Black male wearing a white t-shirt and long pants, around 5 feet 5 inches tall, and has dreadlocks.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or suspect, call the Thomson Police Department at (706) 595-2166 or GBI Region 7 Office at (706) 595-2575.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.