Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Suspect, vehicle sought after Thomson parking lot shooting

2004 Maroon/Burgundy Honda Accord
2004 Maroon/Burgundy Honda Accord(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Thomson Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 2004 Maroon/Burgundy Honda Accord in connection to a shooting incident.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to the KJ’s Market IGA parking lot, 336 West Hill Street. They found one man with a least one gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Authorities say two men were arguing in the parking lot prior to the shooting.

According to GBI, the suspected driver is a Black male wearing a white t-shirt and long pants, around 5 feet 5 inches tall, and has dreadlocks.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or suspect, call the Thomson Police Department at (706) 595-2166 or GBI Region 7 Office at (706) 595-2575.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Inmates injured in fights at Richmond County jail, Millen prison
PHOTO: Mark Harmon in his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the show NCIS
Fake TV star steals from Martinez 82-year-old woman
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief gets $500K from Evans man
Salutatorian's family speaks
Salutatorian controversy reaches a conclusion in Columbia County
Mercedes Hyman
More details emerge on shooting at Dollar General in Augusta

Latest News

Rep. Todd Rutherford, foreground, answers questions from the South Carolina Supreme Court...
SC Supreme Court reverses ruling on murderer’s secret release
EMS flipbook
Augusta EMS dispatch to flip a page into the future
Art4Pets
Arts4Pets fundraiser is helping pets and local artists
One Grassroots organization is helping rebuild blighted properties in downtown Augusta.
Organization is helping Harrisburg families get into safer homes