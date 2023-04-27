Suspect sought after weekend shooting in Girard

GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an individual in connection to a weekend shooting just outside of Girard.

Makaya Ditron Anthony, 22, has active warrants in Burke County for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that left one person injured with a gunshot wound on Saturday night.

At 9:27 p.m., the Burke County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Claxton Road outside Girard in reference to gunshots.

Upon arrival, they found a 30-year-old male victim who had been shot one time and say they were transported to a local hospital.

As of 11 p.m. Saturday, the Burke County Criminal Investigations Division were still on the scene and actively investigating the incident.

Anthony is described as 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has any information on Anthony, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-6633.

