Suspect sought after weekend shooting in Girard

Makaya Ditron Anthony, 22, has active warrants in Burke County for aggravated assault and...
Makaya Ditron Anthony, 22, has active warrants in Burke County for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
UPDATES | Weekend shootings injure 5 people in 3 local counties

GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating an individual in connection to a weekend shooting just outside of Girard.

Makaya Ditron Anthony, 22, has active warrants in Burke County for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that left one person injured with a gunshot wound on Saturday night.

At 9:27 p.m., the Burke County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Claxton Road outside Girard in reference to gunshots.

Upon arrival, they found a 30-year-old male victim who had been shot one time and say they were transported to a local hospital.

As of 11 p.m. Saturday, the Burke County Criminal Investigations Division were still on the scene and actively investigating the incident.

Anthony is described as 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has any information on Anthony, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-6633.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

