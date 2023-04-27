Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

South Korean president to address US Congress in joint session

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discusses the partnership with the U.S. during a press...
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discusses the partnership with the U.S. during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As part of a celebration of a 70-year alliance, South Korean President Yoon Sul Yeol will address a joint session of the U.S. Congress Thursday in Washington.

The invitation was extended to Yoon by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The leaders said Yoon’s visit would reaffirm the countries “shared commitment to democracy, economic prosperity, and global peace.”

On Wednesday, Yoon took part in a joint news conference with President Joe Biden, where they discussed a plan to increase deterrence in response to North Korea’s recent ballistic missile tests.

Yoon and his wife was also a guest at a state dinner held by Biden at the White House.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy reaches conclusion
St. Andrews Drive
Name released for man killed when someone shoots at car
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief gets $500K from Evans man
In his lone season leading North Augusta, the Yellow Jackets had an overall record of six and six
North Augusta High School head football coach resigns
PHOTO: Mark Harmon in his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the show NCIS
Fake TV star steals from Martinez 82-year-old woman

Latest News

Makaya Ditron Anthony, 22, has active warrants in Burke County for aggravated assault and...
Suspect sought after weekend shooting in Girard
FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and...
Guardsman spoke of ‘murder,’ may still possess secrets: US
The Pentagon report on sexual assaults in the military is expected to be released Thursday.
Military sex assault reports rise, even as Army numbers fall
The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents is set to appear in...
Prosecutors: Guardsman accused of leaking Pentagon documents is a flight risk
Shalonna Marie Wadley
Driver gets maximum sentence for Augusta crash that killed boy