South Carolina Senate again rejects near-total abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A push to enact one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country in South Carolina is done for this year.

On Thursday, the state Senate killed a ban on abortion from conception – by a one-vote margin.

Earlier this year – the House of Representatives passed an abortion ban from conception.

This week, the Senate began debating it – though the Senate Republican Leader had repeatedly said there wasn’t enough support in his chamber to pass that restrictive a bill.

That indeed proved to be the case – and that bill will go no further this year.

“I was expecting a fight, and that’s what we had,” said Sen. Mia McLeod, I-Richland.

Spearheading the block of a bill banning abortion from conception in South Carolina were the five women in the 46-member state Senate.

The three Republicans, one Democrat and one independent senator took turns leading a two-day filibuster on the bill.

“This is certainly not a political issue. This is a human-rights issue, it’s an issue of women’s rights, privacy rights, family rights, and certainly partisan politics should not have anything to do with it,” said Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Colleton.

They were joined by every other Democratic senator – and three Republican men – to vote Thursday afternoon to end debate on the abortion ban from conception for the rest of this year.

That kills the bill, for now.

“Today, to win or to at least put the issue to rest for this year, was more than rewarding,” McLeod said.

Abortion is currently legal in South Carolina before about 20 weeks into a pregnancy.

Earlier this year, the Senate passed a six-week ban, and to this point, the House of Representatives has been unwilling to take that bill up.

Senate majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, is urging House Republicans to do that now – with just six days left in this year’s legislative session.

“It’s up to the House now. They have the ability to prevent thousands of abortions in South Carolina, and I hope they’ll take that,” Massey said.

Here’s what Speaker of the House Murrell Smith said Wednesday – when asked today what his chamber would do next:

“The House is always going to evaluate its options to protecting life. We’re not committing to anything, and we’re not foreclosing on anything. The only commitment we have, is we have a commitment in this body to protect life.”

The South Carolina Legislature has failed to enact tighter restrictions on abortion since the U-S Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.

If Republicans can’t get it done in the next two weeks – they’d likely have to wait until next year to try again.

