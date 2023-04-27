Submit Photos/Videos
1 dead, 1 injured after shots fired at moving car in Augusta

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

At 5:55 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to Saint Andrews Drive and Perimeter Drive for shots fired with two victims.

While driving down the road, an unidentified subject shot at the vehicle, striking the victims, according to the sheriff’s office.

MORE | Suspect, vehicle sought after Thomson parking lot shooting

The driver sped off on Perimeter Parkway and crashed into trees at the intersection of Interstate Parkway.

Coroner Mark Bowen says the driver was taken to hospital, and the passenger was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:45 p.m.

A neighbor tells News 12 that around 6:30 p.m., nine officers were on the scene of Saint Andrews Drive.

