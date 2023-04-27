Parents of fentanyl poisoning victims rally to raise awareness

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Richmond County, there have been 72 confirmed fentanyl overdoses in 2022, and there are cases pending.

Losing a child to fentanyl overdose has become an unfortunate reality for many parents in the two-state.

Parents rallied downtown in the medical district to spread awareness of the deadly consequences of the drug.

A non-profit called “4 Them We Fight” teamed up with the Billboard Project to put local faces on display to drive home a tough message: one pill can kill.

Crystal Kraft is the mother of Clifton Bates. He’s a victim of fentanyl poisoning.

She said, “Losing a child who’s supposed to outgrow you and be here after you, it’s just, it’s just not right.”

Crystal and Scott Kraft lost their son Clifton Bates to fentanyl poisoning two years ago. They came out to fight fentanyl with many other parents, like Jimmy Vowell facing the same reality.

“It’s a battle. Some people win the battle. Some people fight the battle hard, and some people lose the battle. It was unfortunate for us that Andrew lost the battle,” said Vowell, father of Andrew of Vowell.

A battle many families never see coming.

After losing her daughter Peyton, Diane Marsh says it can happen to anyone.

“Any drug, anytime anyone, it can happen to you. If you don’t think it can, you are living in a different kind of world. This is a problem in our society today,” she said.

Rarely do victims die because they knew they were taking fentanyl. It’s typically laced in another drug, a prescription pill, meth, cocaine, and street drugs, once risky, now deadly.

Bryan Lugo is the stepfather of Alex King. He said, “To see his face on it, you know, it’s very painful. We’re here for Alex, and we’re here for the other angel parents.”

Fighting for an end to fentanyl deaths. Rhonda and Kevin Maher are the parents of Jared Maher. They said, “We just try to bring awareness, and we want to stop other families from the same thing that we’ve had to endure.”

Doug and Kelly Tice are the parents of Meredith Tice. They said, “We’re all in a private club, if you will, that nobody wants to be in, but we’re here and we’re here together.”

The billboard is downtown at Walton Way and 15th Street and will be up for another week.

