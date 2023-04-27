New playground at SRP Park to engage families, kids

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you want to take the kids to a GreenJackets game but are worried about them being able to sit down the whole time, don’t worry, the GreenJackets have you in mind.

We went to check out a new playground at SRP Park. That playground will be open during all home games.

“We love it. We love it. We couldn’t be happier,” said Taylor Narron.

She is the mom of a two-year-old. She says it’s not always easy taking her daughter to baseball games, especially when you have to sit in a seat.

But now they don’t have to.

“It gets some energy out for sure. It’s better than sitting down. She’s not the kind of kid that’ll sit down,” she said.

Tom Denlinger is the Augusta GreenJackets vice president. He said, “We’ve been trying to evolve different ways to engage families and kids while they’re here.”

Denlinger says this is the first time they’ve had a playground at the ballpark.

“They already seem to be enjoying it,” he said.

Auggie is enjoying it too. The playground has slides, climbing areas, tunnels, a looking glass to help you see the game, and more.

“We’re pretty excited. It’s just a great way to evolve this area for the 2023 season,” said Denlinger.

And parents are pretty excited.

Narron said: “This is great. Makes bedtime easier.”

When the Greenjackets play, the kids can play. You do need an extra wristband to use the playground. It costs $8.

