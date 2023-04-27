Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

New playground at SRP Park to engage families, kids

That playground will be open during all home games.
By Will Volk
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you want to take the kids to a GreenJackets game but are worried about them being able to sit down the whole time, don’t worry, the GreenJackets have you in mind.

We went to check out a new playground at SRP Park. That playground will be open during all home games.

“We love it. We love it. We couldn’t be happier,” said Taylor Narron.

She is the mom of a two-year-old. She says it’s not always easy taking her daughter to baseball games, especially when you have to sit in a seat.

MORE | Giveit4Ward surprises lucky drivers with free gas

But now they don’t have to.

“It gets some energy out for sure. It’s better than sitting down. She’s not the kind of kid that’ll sit down,” she said.

Tom Denlinger is the Augusta GreenJackets vice president. He said, “We’ve been trying to evolve different ways to engage families and kids while they’re here.”

Denlinger says this is the first time they’ve had a playground at the ballpark.

MORE | Arts4Pets fundraiser is helping pets and local artists

“They already seem to be enjoying it,” he said.

Auggie is enjoying it too. The playground has slides, climbing areas, tunnels, a looking glass to help you see the game, and more.

“We’re pretty excited. It’s just a great way to evolve this area for the 2023 season,” said Denlinger.

And parents are pretty excited.

Narron said: “This is great. Makes bedtime easier.”

When the Greenjackets play, the kids can play. You do need an extra wristband to use the playground. It costs $8.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief gets $500K from Evans man
In his lone season leading North Augusta, the Yellow Jackets had an overall record of six and six
North Augusta High School head football coach resigns

Latest News

New playground at SRP Park to engage families, kids
Abortion
South Carolina Senate again rejects near-total abortion ban
South Carolina State House
South Carolina Senate again rejects near-total abortion ban
Augusta Mall
Deputy struck by vehicle in hit-and-run at mall