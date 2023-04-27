Submit Photos/Videos
Flames engulf house on West Boundary Street in Harlem

A Harlem residence caught on fire Thursday afternoon, but injuries are unknown.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Harlem residence caught on fire Thursday afternoon, but injuries are unknown.

We were on the scene at the residence on West Boundary Street in Harlem, engulfed in flames around 4 p.m.

The bright, massive flames reached above the tree-tops, surrounded by concerned citizens, fire-fighters and police.

The bright, massive flames reached above the tree-tops, surrounded by concerned citizens, fire-fighters and police.

The giant grey smoke clouds turned the whole sky dark while officials worked to put the fire out.

WATCH | Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant

The Harlem police and fire departments were on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still unknown as of 5 p.m.

