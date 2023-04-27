Flames engulf house on West Boundary Street in Harlem

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Harlem residence caught on fire Thursday afternoon, but injuries are unknown.

We were on the scene at the residence on West Boundary Street in Harlem, engulfed in flames around 4 p.m.

The bright, massive flames reached above the tree-tops, surrounded by concerned citizens, fire-fighters and police.

The giant grey smoke clouds turned the whole sky dark while officials worked to put the fire out.

The Harlem police and fire departments were on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still unknown as of 5 p.m.

