Greenbrier’s pursuit of perfection moves to state semifinals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Perfection is something rarely achieved in the world of sports. However, the Greenbrier Girls Soccer team is two wins away from completing the perfect season.

Sophomore Natalie Heckathorn said, “Tomorrow’s a big game, and we’re ready for it. It’s a chance for us to make county history, because nobody in our county has made it this far.”

Under first year Head Coach Alex Wieczorek, Greenbrier is sitting at 18-0, and all of their hard work has brought them in the state final four.

Head coach Alex Wieczorek said, “These girls have never questioned the process. They’ve been ready to work every step of the way and they are absolutely fighters. So, it’s a combination of hard work, talent, and just willingness to fight, and the willingness to buy into the program.”

14 of their 18 wins have been shut outs, and they have scored at least four goals, 15 times this season.

Senior Anna Shea Holmes said, “Every year our team gets closer and closer, but this year I feel like so many lower classmen and upper classman come together, and we’ve just bonded as a team. We’re always together.”

The combination of their experienced seniors leading the way and the key contributions from underclassman, have helped the Wolfpack have a season they will remember for the rest of their lives.

Assistant Coach Dallas Dickerson said, “Between the freshman, sophomores, juniors, seniors, they all contribute, and to have fun in an environment like this something I always look for as a coach.”

Heckathorn added, “Last year as a freshman it was hard making that adjustment from middle school to high school, and I think I’ve done a good job of helping make those freshman feel like part of the team, and making them feel like they’re part of something.”

There is no better place to be playing for a trip to the state championship, than in front of your home fans.

Senior Caroline Cawley said, “It was really easy to see that when we had our fans here it was really, really encouraging, and having all of their support. All of the girls lifting each other up, it’s really, really important.”

The Wolfpack are putting their perfect season on the line against Northgate, in the Class 5A State Semifinals on Thursday night at 6:00pm. The match will be played at Greenbrier High School.

