Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Ga. Senator Warnock advocates for surviving veteran spouses

Senator Warnock advocates for Georgia’s veterans, military families, and servicemembers, and...
Senator Warnock advocates for Georgia’s veterans, military families, and servicemembers, and has been busy in Washington attempting to increase government support for Georgia’s veterans.(PRNewswire)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WALB) - During a hearing for the Veteran Affairs committee on Wednesday, U.S. Senators made a choice. The bicameral “Love Lives on Act” allows surviving spouses of slain veterans to continue receiving survivor benefits even if they decide to remarry. Currently, surviving spouses who choose to remarry while under the age of 55 risk losing all survivor benefits.

“As Gold Star spouses heal from their loss and choose to remarry, they should not have to worry about losing their survivors’ benefits provided by the VA and DoD,” Kansas Senator Jerry Moran said.

The ‘Love Lives On Act’ enforces the benefits from the Department of Veteran Affairs and Department of Defense upon remarriage at any age. This bill also includes surviving spouses of servicemembers who otherwise qualify for benefits had they not remarried.

“If one of our heroes loses their life in the line of duty, we should honor our servicemember’s sacrifice by ensuring their spouse can retain survivor benefits if they choose to remarry,” Georgia Senator Reverand Raphael Warnock.

The bill has been supported by the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Gold Star Wives of America, Inc., Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), The American Legion and Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) and 41 Veterans Service Organizations.

The Love Lives On Act will:

  • Allow surviving spouses to retain Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) upon remarriage at any age.
  • Allow surviving spouses to maintain eligibility for education benefits under the Fry Scholarship (Chapter 33) and Dependents Education Assistance (Chapter 35) upon remarriage, and if that marriage subsequently ends in death, divorce or annulment.
  • Allow remarried surviving spouses access to Commissary and Exchange benefits.
  • Allow remarried surviving spouses to regain their TRICARE benefits if that marriage subsequently ends due to death, divorce or annulment.
  • Allow access to electronic medical records, appointments, referrals, and prescription refills for remarried spouses with dependent children, and ensure that remarried surviving spouses are treated as the parents to minor children not just the fiduciary.
  • Honor all surviving spouses by removing archaic and punitive language regarding ‘holding oneself out to be married’; and more.

Senator Warnock advocates for Georgia’s veterans, military families, and servicemembers, and has been busy in Washington attempting to increase government support for Georgia’s veterans. Additionally, Senator Warnock has put out legislation to improve the quality of care in veterans’ homes, and more recently, he has put forth legislation to support military housing that is affordable for service personnel and their families.

For more information regarding the ‘Love Lives On Act’ click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief gets $500K from Evans man
In his lone season leading North Augusta, the Yellow Jackets had an overall record of six and six
North Augusta High School head football coach resigns

Latest News

That playground will be open during all home games.
New playground at SRP Park to engage families, kids
What the Tech? Storage for phone photos
What the Tech: Storage for smartphone photos
A Harlem residence caught on fire Thursday afternoon, but injuries are unknown.
House in Harlem catches on fire; unknown injuries
Flames engulf house on West Boundary Street in Harlem
House in Harlem catches on fire; unknown injuries
White House
What awaits us in the presidential race? AU expert weighs in