Deputy struck by vehicle in hit-and-run at mall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deputy was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot Thursday afternoon.

At 3:43 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta Mall at 3450 Wrightsboro Road to investigate a shoplifting incident.

While investigating, a deputy was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the mall and the vehicle fled the scene.

The deputy’s injuries are minor.

The shoplifting and the hit-and-run are in the early stages of the investigation, deputies said.

