Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Deputy struck by vehicle in hit-and-run at mall

Augusta Mall
Augusta Mall(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deputy was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot Thursday afternoon.

At 3:43 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta Mall at 3450 Wrightsboro Road to investigate a shoplifting incident.

WATCH | Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant

While investigating, a deputy was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the mall and the vehicle fled the scene.

The deputy’s injuries are minor.

The shoplifting and the hit-and-run are in the early stages of the investigation, deputies said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief gets $500K from Evans man
In his lone season leading North Augusta, the Yellow Jackets had an overall record of six and six
North Augusta High School head football coach resigns

Latest News

New playground at SRP Park to engage families, kids
Abortion
South Carolina Senate again rejects near-total abortion ban
South Carolina State House
South Carolina Senate again rejects near-total abortion ban
That playground will be open during all home games.
New playground at SRP Park to engage families, kids