Deputy struck by vehicle in hit-and-run at mall
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deputy was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot Thursday afternoon.
At 3:43 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Augusta Mall at 3450 Wrightsboro Road to investigate a shoplifting incident.
While investigating, a deputy was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the mall and the vehicle fled the scene.
The deputy’s injuries are minor.
The shoplifting and the hit-and-run are in the early stages of the investigation, deputies said.
