Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Scattered showers and storms Thursday through Friday. Low severe risk Friday. Dry Saturday before more heavy rain possible Sunday.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with patchy dense fog possible overnight into early Thursday. Lows tonight will be mild in the mid-50s.

Thursday morning through midday looks dry for the CSRA - but a late afternoon/evening wave of showers and storms are expected. Rain could be heavy at times and storms will be possible. Highs will be seasonal in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast 5-12 mph.

A cold front will move through the region Friday and bring the chance for scattered showers and storms. There is a low severe weather risk Friday, mainly for strong winds and hail. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

We look to dry out Saturday behind the Friday front. Highs will be warmer in the mid-80s Saturday. Another cold front will move through Sunday and bring the chance for scattered showers and storms. Another round of heavy rain will be possible Sunday as storms move through. Highs Sunday will be cooler in the mid-70s.

Back to dry sunshine and slightly cooler than average temperatures early next week. Lows will be in the 40s and highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday next week.

