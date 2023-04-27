Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Heavy rain and storms this evening into tonight. Low severe risk Friday. Dry Saturday before more heavy rain possible Sunday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Widespread heavy rain and storms will move through this evening into tonight. Isolated flooding issues are possible for flood prone areas. Rain totals over an inch are possible. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s overnight.

Isolated flooding issues will be possible through tonight for flood prone areas.
Isolated flooding issues will be possible through tonight for flood prone areas.(WRDW)

A cold front will move through the region Friday and bring the chance for isolated showers and storms late in the day. There is a low severe weather risk Friday, mainly for strong winds and hail. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

We look to dry out Saturday behind the Friday front. Highs will be warmer in the mid-80s Saturday. Another area of low pressure and cold front will move through Sunday and bring the chance for widespread showers and storms. Another round of heavy rain will be possible Sunday as storms move through. Rain totals between 1-2″ will be possible, isolated areas could see more. Highs Sunday will be cooler in the mid-70s. It will be getting breezy Sunday with sustained winds between 12-18 mph and gusts over 30 mph.

Back to dry sunshine and slightly cooler than average temperatures early next week. Lows will be in the 40s and highs in the 70s Monday through Thursday next week. It will stay breezy Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with sustained winds between 10-20 mph and higher gusts.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief gets $500K from Evans man
In his lone season leading North Augusta, the Yellow Jackets had an overall record of six and six
North Augusta High School head football coach resigns
PHOTO: Mark Harmon in his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the show NCIS
Fake TV star steals from Martinez 82-year-old woman

Latest News

Scattered Afternoon Storms
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Rain Outlook
Scat. Storms Today and Fri., Seasonal Temps. Return
Heavy rain and storms will show up late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. More rounds of...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Heavy rain and storms will show up late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. More rounds of...
Riley's 11 PM Forecast