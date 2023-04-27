Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Widespread heavy rain and storms will move through this evening into tonight. Isolated flooding issues are possible for flood prone areas. Rain totals over an inch are possible. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s overnight.

Isolated flooding issues will be possible through tonight for flood prone areas. (WRDW)

A cold front will move through the region Friday and bring the chance for isolated showers and storms late in the day. There is a low severe weather risk Friday, mainly for strong winds and hail. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

We look to dry out Saturday behind the Friday front. Highs will be warmer in the mid-80s Saturday. Another area of low pressure and cold front will move through Sunday and bring the chance for widespread showers and storms. Another round of heavy rain will be possible Sunday as storms move through. Rain totals between 1-2″ will be possible, isolated areas could see more. Highs Sunday will be cooler in the mid-70s. It will be getting breezy Sunday with sustained winds between 12-18 mph and gusts over 30 mph.

Back to dry sunshine and slightly cooler than average temperatures early next week. Lows will be in the 40s and highs in the 70s Monday through Thursday next week. It will stay breezy Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with sustained winds between 10-20 mph and higher gusts.

