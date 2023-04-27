Submit Photos/Videos
Cow escapes, roams nearby neighborhood during senior prank

FILE - Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NILES, Ill. (Gray News) – A cow escaped early Thursday morning as several students were trying to pull a senior prank at their school in Illinois.

According to the Niles Police Department, several students from Northridge Preparatory School were attempting to bring live animals into the school around 3 a.m.

Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.

Several law enforcement agencies worked with a representative from Wagner Farms to secure the cow.

No other information was provided.

