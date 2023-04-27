City of North Augusta receives a $7.6M grant to rehab sewer lines

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of North Augusta has announced that its received a grant to rehabilitate 29,300 feet of sewer lines.

The $7,656,789 grant is the largest competitive grant award ever received by the city, and donated by the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority.

The grant requires a 15% match by the city, so in total the rehab project will be $9,007,987.

The funds are part of the S.C. Infrastructure Investment Program. Over $1.369 billion in SCIIP grant funding was announced Monday to communities across the state.

With this project, the City will rehabilitate sewer interceptor lines using cured in place pipe. Rehabilitation using the cured pipes will aid in reducing the amount of inflow and infiltration entering the city’s collection system, and reduce the sanitary sewer overflows.

Execution of the project will not be invasive to city residents because pipes does not require ground disturbance or open cuts to pipe. The locations of the interceptor line improvements are as follows:

The Southwest Interceptor - approximately 12,177 feet; from Georgia Avenue near the Thirteenth Street Bridge, parallel to the Savannah River, and extending to West Martintown Road.

The Southeast Interceptor - approximately 8,618 feet; from from Georgia Avenue near the Thirteenth Street Bridge, along Riverside Boulevard, to East Buena Vista Avenue, proceeding to Atomic Road and Martintown Road and ending at Brigham Road.

The Northeast Interceptor - approximately 8,468 feet; from from Brigham Road to Womrath Court.

Rehabilitation of the sewer lines will also eliminate the potential for a catastrophic failure based on the compromised condition of portions of the interceptor lines. These interceptors were selected for rehabilitation because they are some of the oldest, installed between 1950 – 1959, the most critical, and most deteriorated. The interceptor lines are clay pipe and video inspections show varying amounts of structural defects that require rehabilitation.

The city has already started design on the project to ensure it was ready to proceed once grant funding was announced. Completion of the rehabilitation project is expected within the year.

