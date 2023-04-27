Augusta University dorms flood again, making it twice this semester

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University dorms have flooded again, making it twice now this semester, according to university officials.

A sprinkler head was damaged during routine maintenance on Thursday morning in the Oak Hall dorms, officials say.

The damage caused flooding and affected the rooms of approximately 20 to 25 students, according to the university.

All students affected have been relocated to other rooms and maintenance crews are closely monitoring the building to minimize further impact, officials say. The university will offer support to students who have been affected by the flooding.

