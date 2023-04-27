Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County scammers promise driveway repairs, but then leave with money

By Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is warning about door-to-door scammers who promise to do home improvement projects but leave without doing the work once they’ve gotten the money.

The agency got reports Wednesday of two men is a white pickup in the south Aiken area going door to door asking people if they would like to have their driveways re-blacktopped with material left over from previous jobs.

MORE SCAMS:

The men were wearing white coveralls covered with black tar.

A few people paid them to blacktop their driveways, then the men just left or gave a reason for leaving and said they would be right back. The men never returned to do any work.

It’s a common scheme used by roving scammers. For example, two men from the North Augusta area were arrested a few months ago in Virginia after going door to door with a similar story. They were busted for not having a solicitation license.

And a man in Augusta lost $15,000 in cash last month after three men came to his home offering to repair his driveway. He let one of them into the house and left him alone in a room, and the money was gone when he came back.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

