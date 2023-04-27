1 woman shot while sitting in car on Bandler Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot while sitting in a car on Bandler Road.

According to authorities, deputies were called to the scene at 5:45 p.m. and located the woman with minor injuries.

Officials say the victim was sitting in her car when two subjects started shooting, hitting her and the car.

The suspects fled on foot before deputies arrived on the scene.

