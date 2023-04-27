Submit Photos/Videos
1 woman shot while sitting in car on Bandler Road

Bandler Road
Bandler Road(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot while sitting in a car on Bandler Road.

According to authorities, deputies were called to the scene at 5:45 p.m. and located the woman with minor injuries.

Officials say the victim was sitting in her car when two subjects started shooting, hitting her and the car.

MORE | Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting

The suspects fled on foot before deputies arrived on the scene.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

