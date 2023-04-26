Submit Photos/Videos
New push launched to find local woman missing for 19 years

Sonya Tukes, who was 22-years-old when she went missing, was last seen on May 10, 2004.(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TENNILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has created a joint task force to help find a woman who has been missing for 19 years.

Sonya Tukes was 22 years old when she went missing and was last seen on May 10, 2004.

According to officials, Tukes stepped outside of her sister’s home in Tennille to take a phone call around 1:15 a.m.

She was last seen by her sister. Tukes was last seen wearing green shorts, black shirt, and black sandals.

Tukes is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the task force will consist of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Sandersville Police Department.

The task force will be re-examining all information previously obtained, along with any new information and evidence received, according to officials.

A candlelight vigil will be held on May 4 at 7 p.m. on the courthouse Lawn in Washington County.

Anyone with information on Tukes can contact the GBI at 478-374-6988, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-232-1366 or the Sandersville Police Department at 478-232-6138.

