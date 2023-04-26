Voters elect 3 seats for North Augusta City Council

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three seats were up for election on North Augusta’s City Council, a town with big plans on the horizon.

Voters had until 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast their vote. The unofficial results are Kevin Toole with 1,152, David Buck with 1,019, and Eric Presnell with 1,027.

We previously asked the candidates what they’d like voters to know.

“I’ve shown over the past four years that I’m responsive, that if you call me with an issue that I take that issue seriously, and I work hard to get that issue resolved to the best of my ability,” said Kevin Toole.

Eric Presnell said, “There is a vision for our city. Generally, I tell people if you like what’s going on and you like the direction of our city, I’m your guy.”

David Buck said: “I’m not hiding behind a law or zone or anything like that. If anybody has a question about anything in the city, please call me because that’s what I’m passionate about.”

Toole said: “We need to be a community that’s ahead of the growth, both and you know, making sure that we’re getting the types of developments that fit the character of the city. Growth is a good problem to have. But it’s still a problem to have. And there, there are issues that come along with that, we’ve got to be very deliberate in how we handle.”

Presnell said: “I think we have managed to deal with the interconnectivity of our city, doing the things in front of the development, and that’s the things that I want to ensure keep happening.”

Buck said: “We have to make sure that all this process is in place as we grow and not just planned for today and planned for tomorrow. No, we need to be planning ahead, and I think that I’m one of the few that are forward-thinking ahead.”

The results will be officially certified at the Municipal Election Commission meeting on Thursday.

