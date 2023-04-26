Submit Photos/Videos
Video of tired anteater who won’t get out of bed goes viral

Many can relate to this sleepy critter who just doesn't want to get out of bed for his keeper.
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) – An anteater that sleeps up to 18 hours a day has become a viral sensation as drowsy fans relate to how hard it is to get him up.

In a video posted on TikTok, the anteater’s keeper, Kelly Rauch, seems to be unable to get him to wake up.

Not even ear rubs or his favorite treat, avocado, can get Eury to get out of bed. But nothing can keep him from putting his paw over his ear.

“This is an everyday thing for me; getting this boy out of bed. It’s difficult,” Rauch said.

Eury, named after the vacuum cleaner brand Eureka, is 22 years old, which is ancient for an anteater.

The Greensboro North Carolina Science Center captioned the TikTok video “Our sweet, forever teenager.” It went massively viral because many seem to be able to relate.

“Just 5 more minutes,” one person replied.

But Eury has to get up so he can take his medicine mixed in with avocado. He takes medical cannabis for his aches and pains and even gets acupuncture for his arthritis.

In the wild, anteaters like Eury typically only live to about 14 years of age.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

