Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

South Carolina lawmakers again debate school vouchers

A push to give South Carolina families public dollars to send their kids to private schools could be on the governor’s desk soon.
By Mary Gteen
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A push to give South Carolina families public dollars to send their kids to private schools could be on the governor’s desk soon.

The state House of Representatives debated a voucher bill that’s already passed in the Senate.

The bill fell short of becoming law last year over a disagreement on testing requirements.

Now the clock is ticking for lawmakers to get this bill to the governor before the legislative session ends in three weeks.

MORE | Salutatorian controversy reaches a conclusion in Columbia County

It would give up to $15,000 a year – $6,000 in state money in an “Education Scholarship Account” – to pay for private-school tuition and other allowable costs.

At full implementation, a family of four making up to around $120,000 a year would be eligible.

Students receiving the money would be required to take a state or national standardized test to measure how well the program is working.

The bill would prohibit schools receiving this money from discriminating based on race, color, or national origin – but the Republican majority in the Legislature voted down pushes to ban discrimination based on sex and disability.

MORE | Bill to ban the 'Carolina squat' moves to S.C. House

Also falling short were Democrats’ amendments to require these schools to provide food and transportation to voucher students.

House members were still debating the bill Wednesday afternoon.

If House members pass the same version the Senate did – without making any changes – it’ll next head to the governor’s desk.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Inmates injured in fights at Richmond County jail, Millen prison
PHOTO: Mark Harmon in his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the show NCIS
Fake TV star steals from Martinez 82-year-old woman
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief gets $500K from Evans man
Mercedes Hyman
More details emerge on shooting at Dollar General in Augusta
Evans High School in Evans, Ga.
Salutatorian controversy reaches a conclusion in Columbia County

Latest News

One Grassroots organization is helping rebuild blighted properties in downtown Augusta.
Organization is helping Harrisburg families get into safer homes
Murdered mom’s family feels justice system has failed them again
Murdered mom’s family feels justice system has failed them again
Krystal Anderson
Murdered mom’s family feels justice system has failed them again
An Evans High student is glad to learn she won’t be stripped of her salutatorian status at...
Salutatorian controversy reaches a conclusion in Columbia County
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Georgia residents to start reapplying for Medicaid once Covid-19 emergency comes to an end next month