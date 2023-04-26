South Carolina lawmakers again debate school vouchers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A push to give South Carolina families public dollars to send their kids to private schools could be on the governor’s desk soon.

The state House of Representatives debated a voucher bill that’s already passed in the Senate.

The bill fell short of becoming law last year over a disagreement on testing requirements.

Now the clock is ticking for lawmakers to get this bill to the governor before the legislative session ends in three weeks.

It would give up to $15,000 a year – $6,000 in state money in an “Education Scholarship Account” – to pay for private-school tuition and other allowable costs.

At full implementation, a family of four making up to around $120,000 a year would be eligible.

Students receiving the money would be required to take a state or national standardized test to measure how well the program is working.

The bill would prohibit schools receiving this money from discriminating based on race, color, or national origin – but the Republican majority in the Legislature voted down pushes to ban discrimination based on sex and disability.

Also falling short were Democrats’ amendments to require these schools to provide food and transportation to voucher students.

House members were still debating the bill Wednesday afternoon.

If House members pass the same version the Senate did – without making any changes – it’ll next head to the governor’s desk.

