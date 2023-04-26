Submit Photos/Videos
South Carolina bill to ban the “Carolina squat” moves to the House

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A South Carolina bill to ban the “Carolina squat” moves to the House.

The bill would ban modifications that would result in a vehicle’s front fender being raised four or more inches above the height of the rear fender.

A House committee voted to approve an amendment that clarifies how to measure the modification before voting to report it favorably.

The bill also calls for $100 fines for first time offenders after a 180 day grace period.

