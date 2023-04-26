Organization is helping Harrisburg families get into safer homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Grassroots organization is helping rebuild blighted properties in downtown Augusta.

We caught up with Turn Back the Block as they work on finding solutions for the community. Turn Back the Block is working to bring new life and energy to this community one house at a time.

It’s a symphony of saws on Battle Row in Harrisburg. The historic homes in this community, no longer in their prime, are getting a facelift.

“It was like a window of heaven opening up,” said Ladonna Doleman.

Turn Back the Block is helping families like Doleman and her two boys.

She said, “Turn Back the Block has given me and my boys the opportunity to have the American Dream.”

She gives up her time to help feed families at Golden Harvest. Even while helping other families in need, she was working to get her boys into a better home.

“There was gunshots and a lot of crime going on, but I stayed focused,” she said.

That’s when Executive Director Ashley Brown came into her life.

“We believe if we revitalize Harrisburg, we strengthen our community as a whole,” she said. “We have helped create homeowners and have them start their family roots right here in Harrisburg.”

Brown works with the CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority to coach up families looking to be homeowners.

“They work with the applicant one on one, financial counseling, homeowner classes, and budgeting. They keep us tuned in on the applicant’s progress over time,” she said.

Their long-term goal is to get Harrisburg out of the 80-percent renter category.

“We think we are changing lives and fulfilling dreams, and that’s what we want to do,” said Brown.

Dolemand said: “It has changed my life. It has changed my life.”

In the last 10 years, they’ve renovated eight homes, constructed seven homes, renovated an office warehouse space, and they have prepared over 24 lots ready for new construction.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.