North Augusta High School football coach resigns

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After one season, Matt Quinn resigned from his position as head coach of the North Augusta football program.

In his lone season leading North Augusta, the Yellow Jackets had an overall record of six and six. They went 4-0 in regional play, won the class 4A Region Four title, and won a playoff game on their home turf.

With North Augusta’s spring practices starting in less than two weeks, Richard Bush has been named the interim head coach, according to sources.

Prior to North Augusta, Quinn’s coaching background included five years of head coaching experience at Westwood High School in Blythewood, where he was named the Region 4-AAAA Coach of the Year in 2021, and Union Pines High School in Cameron, North Carolina. Prior to those positions, Quinn served as an offensive coordinator and receiver, and quarterback’s coach.

