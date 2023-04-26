Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Nikki Haley: Disney should move to SC since it’s ‘not woke’

Nikki Haley gives speech on April 25, 2023.
Nikki Haley gives speech on April 25, 2023.(WRDW)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Amid a legal battle between the Walt Disney Company and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is weighing in.

In an interview on Fox News on Wednesday, the former governor said South Carolina would “happily accept” Disney if they wanted to move operations. She said businesses were treated like “partners” under her leadership.

“South Carolina was a very anti-woke state. It still is,” Haley said. “If Disney would like to move their hundreds of thousands of jobs to South Carolina and bring the billions of dollars with them, I’ll let them know I’ll be happy to meet them in South Carolina and introduce them to the governor and legislature that would welcome it.”

Haley also posted the soundbite on Twitter, tagging Disney.

The company is suing DeSantis, claiming he violated their contract rights when he appointed a board to oversee control of their theme parks in Florida.

His office has accused Disney of trying to operate “outside the bounds of the law.” The media giant called the move “government retaliation” for expressing opposition to his legislation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Inmates injured in fights at Richmond County jail, Millen prison
PHOTO: Mark Harmon in his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the show NCIS
Fake TV star steals from Martinez 82-year-old woman
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief gets $500K from Evans man
Mercedes Hyman
More details emerge on shooting at Dollar General in Augusta
Salutatorian's family speaks
Salutatorian controversy reaches a conclusion in Columbia County

Latest News

Classroom generic
South Carolina lawmakers again debate school vouchers
Clyburn named co-chair of Biden/Harris 2024 reelection bid.
Biden names Clyburn a campaign co-chair for 2024 reelection bid
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Kemp signs bill to toughen Georgia gang penalties
The Democratic president is asking voters to give him more time to "finish this job."
Atlanta is target of President Biden’s first-ever reelection campaign ad