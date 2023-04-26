Submit Photos/Videos
New trailer for ‘The Flash’ shows more of Michael Keaton’s iconic Batman

In the new trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a look at Michael Keaton as Batman, a role he last played in 1992. (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - Fans looking to see Michael Keaton back in his role as Batman are in luck.

In the new and final trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a deeper look at Keaton as Batman, a role he last played three decades ago in 1992.

He’s heard saying, “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts,” an iconic line from the 1989 “Batman” film when Keaton went up again Jack Nicholson’s Joker.

The trailer also shows more of Ezra Miller as The Flash and Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

“The Flash” hits theaters on June 16.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

