Legal notice indicates father of UGA football player killed in crash plans to sue

The Father of UGA football player Devin Willock killed in January crash seeks $2 million
The father of UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock, who was killed in a January car crash, is taking legal action.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The father of UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock, who was killed in a January car crash, is taking legal action.

Attorneys representing Dave Willock, Devin’s father, have sent an ante litem notice to the Georgia Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, the governing body over the state’s public universities, indicating that they could sue UGA and the board for $2 million.

This would be the first civil action taken since the fatal crash.

The notice disputes much of what UGA claims happened leading up to the Jan. 14 crash which killed Willock and UGA football recruiter Chandler LeCroy, who was behind the wheel.

The document asserts there was a lack of oversight by football team officials and employees.

Willock’s attorneys claim prospective football recruits were at an Athens strip club on the night of the crash and that LeCroy, an employee of the school, was served alcohol at UGA events while assigned to drive recruits and families around.

Police report LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit as she was traveling 104 miles per hour just before the crash.

“The recruiter (LeCroy) could possibly be an employee or an agent, and those distinctions matter because that will determine the level of liability for the university,” Atlanta attorney Erica Wilson said.

But UGA officials dispute the claims from Willock’s attorneys and say they have not provided evidence to back up these statements.

The University System of Georgia Board of Regents confirms they received the ante litem notice but declined to comment on the pending litigation. They have 90 days to respond to the notice.

