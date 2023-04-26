Leaked gas, health condition blamed in arena worker’s death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An autopsy revealed the cause of death for a maintenance worker who discovered a coolant leak in the HVAC system just before a concert at the James Brown Arena.

Rex Broadwater, 66, of Hephzibah, died Nov. 18 from the toxicity of the inhaled gas, complicated by a pre-existing medical condition, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Wednesday.

The gas was identified by Bowen as 2-Dicholoro, 1-trifluoroethane. That’s a coolant for air systems.

People at the Charlie Wilson & Friends concert were evacuated after the leak was discovered.

When a coolant is inhaled, it replaces oxygen and sits in your lungs because it’s heavy.

