Leaked gas, health condition blamed in arena worker’s death
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An autopsy revealed the cause of death for a maintenance worker who discovered a coolant leak in the HVAC system just before a concert at the James Brown Arena.
Rex Broadwater, 66, of Hephzibah, died Nov. 18 from the toxicity of the inhaled gas, complicated by a pre-existing medical condition, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Wednesday.
The gas was identified by Bowen as 2-Dicholoro, 1-trifluoroethane. That’s a coolant for air systems.
People at the Charlie Wilson & Friends concert were evacuated after the leak was discovered.
When a coolant is inhaled, it replaces oxygen and sits in your lungs because it’s heavy.
