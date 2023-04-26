Kemp signs bill to toughen Georgia gang penalties

BUFORD, Ga. - Gov. Brian Kemp signed tougher penalties for gang crimes into Georgia law on Wednesday at a gathering of county sheriffs, marking the passage of one of his top legislative priorities of 2023.

He also signed several other pieces of legislation designed to support public safety and crack down on criminals throughout the state.

“We specifically chose this venue today to sign a few pieces of legislation to let you know that we’re in the fight with you as partners,” Kemp told members of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association meeting at Lake Lanier Islands.

Senate Bill 44 adds a mandatory five years to prison sentences for anyone convicted of a gang crime and 10 years for anyone convicted of recruiting minors into a gang.

“We’re helping to disrupt their recruitment efforts, and we will not let up until gangs in Georgia are completely gone because their members are behind bars and are unable to bring new members to replace them,” Kemp said.

The law, which goes into effect July 1, reverses a trend in Georgia championed by Kemp’s predecessor, fellow Republican Gov. Nathan Deal, of reducing mandatory sentences or refusing to add new ones.

Democrats opposing the measure said long prison terms would be expensive for taxpayers, despite little proof that they sway anyone from committing a crime. Critics also said the bill puts unreasonable restrictions on judges in sentencing.

Under Georgia’s previous anti-gang law, anyone convicted of criminal gang activity can be sentenced to an additional five to 20 years in prison, but a judge has the power to waive extra prison time.

Judges could order less prison time if they list specific findings, including that a defendant didn’t have a gun or has no prior felony conviction.

Those convicted of recruiting minors into gangs would be sentenced to at least 10 years of prison time unless a prosecutor asked the court to cut the sentence because a defendant provided substantial assistance against other criminals.

The measure also mandates that judges require cash bail from defendants who in the previous five years had been convicted of skipping out on bail or had an arrest warrant issued for missing a court date. It also requires judges to consider a person’s previous criminal history before releasing them without requiring cash bail.

Supporters argue the state needs to lock up prior offenders before trial to prevent further crimes, although judges are already supposed to deny bail to people they determine to be dangers to public safety.

Kemp said the rules will “address the revolving door of the criminal justice system.”

“I know you all, like our state partners, are tired of chasing the same people day after day and night after night,” Kemp said.

The governor also signed seven other bills, including:

HB 139 , which will eliminate the requirement that prosecutors disclose the home addresses and other personal information of non-sworn employees of law enforcement agencies who are called to testify at criminal trials.

HB 227 , which increases penalties for those who illegally damage critical infrastructure.

HB 268 , which creates a grant program for local law enforcement agencies and multi-jurisdiction task forces for the prevention, reduction, investigation, and prosecution of motor vehicle crimes. It also establishes the Georgia Motor Crime Prevention Advisory Board.

HB 373 , which designates 9/11 as First Responders Appreciation Day.

SB 60 , which addresses issues related to stolen materials like catalytic converters and makes it harder for thieves to sell these illegally possessed goods.

SB 155 (Figo’s Law), which revises and updates language regarding penalties imposed on individuals that harm a public safety animal or search-and-rescue animal.

SB 215 , which allows law enforcement officers to request that their personally identifiable information be removed from local, publicly available property records.

