Grovetown man arrested in sexual exploitation of a child

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown man has been arrested in connection to an incident involving sexual child exploitation, authorities say.

On Monday, police responded around 8 a.m. to a residence on Whiskey Road in Grovetown in reference to inappropriate pictures of a juvenile being taken by an adult male, according to authorities.

Deputies met with the 14-year-old victim’s mother, who stated the subject had threatened to harm her if she did not send him sexual in nature pictures and videos, deputies say. The mother stated the incident happened approximately a month ago.

The victim identified, Teodaoro Perez, 41, and stated she confronted him about the incident, deputies say. Perez told the mother he did not want to get in trouble so he left the house on April 21.

According to authorities, there are three other children under the age of 16 years old in the residence.

The mother told deputies Perez had two different phones, an Apple iPhone 13 and an Android Galaxy, both phones were taken for evidence, officials say.

Perez was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the jail records.

