Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Georgia residents to start reapplying for Medicaid once Covid-19 emergency comes to an end next month

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes are coming to Georgia’s Medicaid system.

This comes as the Covid-19 public health emergency is coming to an end next month meaning people will have to start reapplying for Medicaid eligibility again.

Georgia Senator and Health and Human Services Chair Ben Watson says Georgia is one of few states that will have work requirements to be eligible for Medicaid if you fall under a 100% poverty level.

The 100% poverty level, according to the Georgia Department of Health, for single family household is a salary of roughly $14,500. For a household of four, it’s $30,000.

In order for people falling in these categories to get Medicaid, they will have to work, do community service, be enrolled in college or vocational school for 20 hours a week.

Senator representing parts of area, Ben Watson, says prior, only people who have a disability, are elderly, children and new mothers were eligible for health care assistance.

“I think we’ll get every body in the state of Georgia covered and that’s what we need to do is get everybody state with insurance so they can be able to pay their hospital bill or their doctor bill,” said Senator Watson.

Watson says they have been trying to put this waiver program in place for about four years but the Biden Administration denied the request. A lawsuit ended up ruling in the states favor.

Senator Watson says the plan will go in place this summer.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Inmates injured in fights at Richmond County jail, Millen prison
PHOTO: Mark Harmon in his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the show NCIS
Fake TV star steals from Martinez 82-year-old woman
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief gets $500K from Evans man
Mercedes Hyman
More details emerge on shooting at Dollar General in Augusta
Salutatorian's family speaks
Salutatorian controversy reaches a conclusion in Columbia County

Latest News

Eddie Wicker, Air Force veteran
Charlie Norwood gets new robotic suit to help disabled vets walk again
Faucet dispensing water into cup
Aiken receives money to keep providing fluoridated water
Fentanyl billboard in downtown Augusta
Augusta billboard highlights the local toll of fentanyl
Christ Community Health opens children’s clinic in Augusta
Christ Community Health opens children’s clinic in Augusta
South Carolina officials are working to find out how safe your drinking water is.
DHEC testing waterways for dangerous ‘forever chemicals’