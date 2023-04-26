Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Georgia residents forget to lock their doors the most of any state

Georgians, don’t feel badly about forgetting to lock up, because 56% of Americans admit to...
Georgians, don’t feel badly about forgetting to lock up, because 56% of Americans admit to forget to lock their doors often, according to the study.(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new survey shows that Georgia residents forget to lock their doors the most out of any state in the country.

A team a Vivint surveyed over 1,800 homeowners across the U.S. and analyzed FBI crime data to learn more about home security.

MORE | Augusta bar faces possible probation over crime problems

Georgians, don’t feel badly about forgetting to lock up, because 56% of Americans admit to forget to lock their doors often, according to the study.

Also, Georgians rank 25th in the nation for homes with the best security, the study shows.

To prevent crime, Georgians are most likely to have the outside of their homes well-lit, as well, according to the study.

However, according to the study, 58% of Americans answer the door without knowing who is on the other side.

MORE | ‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief taunts Evans man he just stole $500K from

Despite endless ways to increase the security of your home, many are left wondering if their home is safe enough.

Here are some security strategies to keep homes safe:

  • Lock doors and windows - set reminders so you don’t forget
  • Monitor home security system from a phone
  • Shut garage doors
  • Dogs are great guards
  • Have a trustworthy person check on the home
  • Install an intruder alarm
  • Have a well-lit house at night, or motion detectors
  • If able, have a fence around your residence
  • Install outdoor cameras around your home

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Inmates injured in fights at Richmond County jail, Millen prison
PHOTO: Mark Harmon in his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the show NCIS
Fake TV star steals from Martinez 82-year-old woman
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief taunts Evans man he just stole $500K from
Mercedes Hyman
More details emerge on shooting at Dollar General in Augusta
Jenkins County Board of Education
At meeting, Jenkins County parents speak about ‘inappropriate’ pic

Latest News

Evans High School
Salutatorian controversy reaches a conclusion in Columbia County
Eddie Wicker, Air Force veteran
Charlie Norwood gets new robotic suit to help disabled vets walk again
Will Rogers
Private wealth adviser speaks on women’s plans for retirement
Teodaoro Perez
Grovetown man arrested in sexual exploitation of a child