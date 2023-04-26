Georgia residents forget to lock their doors the most of any state

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new survey shows that Georgia residents forget to lock their doors the most out of any state in the country.

A team a Vivint surveyed over 1,800 homeowners across the U.S. and analyzed FBI crime data to learn more about home security.

Georgians, don’t feel badly about forgetting to lock up, because 56% of Americans admit to forget to lock their doors often, according to the study.

Also, Georgians rank 25th in the nation for homes with the best security, the study shows.

To prevent crime, Georgians are most likely to have the outside of their homes well-lit, as well, according to the study.

However, according to the study, 58% of Americans answer the door without knowing who is on the other side.

Despite endless ways to increase the security of your home, many are left wondering if their home is safe enough.

Here are some security strategies to keep homes safe:

Lock doors and windows - set reminders so you don’t forget

Monitor home security system from a phone

Shut garage doors

Dogs are great guards

Have a trustworthy person check on the home

Install an intruder alarm

Have a well-lit house at night, or motion detectors

If able, have a fence around your residence

Install outdoor cameras around your home

