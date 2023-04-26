Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Georgia cannabis companies approved to distribute THC oil

Truelieve CEO Kim Rivers said they are waiting on inspections from the state before opening to the public.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission approved cannabis oil dispensing licenses for two companies in Georgia, Truelieve and Botanical Sciences LLC, at a special meeting Wednesday. This means that the distribution of low-THC oil could begin in a few days or even weeks.

Truelieve CEO Kim Rivers said they are waiting on inspections from the state before opening to the public.

“We are sitting on ‘go’ as it relates to being able to sell product to folks who have their cards in the state of Georgia,” said Rivers.

Botanical Sciences LLC CEO Gary Long reports their stores will be ready by early spring or summer time.

“We’ve been hard at work for quite some time, since really the end of last year when the state gave us the authority to start producing the product. We’ve had a couple of harvests since then, and we’ve been processing the product, getting it ready into its final form and the delivery methods that the state has authorized. And then when we are given the go-ahead by the state to move forward in dispensing, we’ll be ready to do that,” said Long.

This means more than 27,000 patients in Georgia with a Georgia Dispensary ID Card will be able to buy medical cannabis in their stores.

Shannon Cloud’s daughter Alaina is 17 years old. Alaina has a genetic form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome. For the last 8 years, she’s been fighting in Georgia for cancer and seizure patients to be able to buy THC oil in Georgia.

“For anyone with seizures, you never know when a seizure could be the last one, the one that takes their life. Watching them suffer and know that there is something that helps, it’s extremely frustrating

If their facilities pass inspection, it could be days or even weeks before patients can purchase the low THC oil in Georgia.

“We are excited we will finally have access but I won’t be able to breathe a sigh of relief until we have access to that medicine,” said Cloud.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief gets $500K from Evans man
In his lone season leading North Augusta, the Yellow Jackets had an overall record of six and six
North Augusta High School head football coach resigns
PHOTO: Mark Harmon in his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the show NCIS
Fake TV star steals from Martinez 82-year-old woman

Latest News

A researcher works in a lab at the Murphey Building during the Levitate Video Shoot Thursday...
Augusta University awards $10K grants to rural health research projects
Court updates: 3 women sentenced in connection with deaths
Koko Da Doll
Police arrest suspect in the death of Atlanta transgender woman
Local organizations to host health resource fair to aid in health crisis
Local organizations to host health resource fair to aid in health crisis
Arena
Cause of death release for James Brown Arena employee