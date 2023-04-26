Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Evans subdivision community library destroyed in vandalism incident

A community library, like this one above, in an Evans subdivision was destroyed during a...
A community library, like this one above, in an Evans subdivision was destroyed during a vandalism incident, according to authorities.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A free community library at an Evans subdivision was reported vandalized by the homeowners association.

According to authorities, the library was in the subdivision of Country Place located at 4565 Bettys Branch Way, and vandalized between Saturday afternoon and on Monday morning around 8:39 a.m.

MORE | Georgia residents forget to lock their doors the most of any state

A member of the association stated some unknown person or persons destroyed the community free library stand they have out for individuals to get a book and donate one, according to the incident report.

Deputies observed the door of the book stand destroyed with a rock thrown through the door’s glass. Several books had also been thrown outside the stand on the ground, deputies say. Photos were taken and submitted as evidence.

If you have any information about the vandalism, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-1044.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Inmates injured in fights at Richmond County jail, Millen prison
PHOTO: Mark Harmon in his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the show NCIS
Fake TV star steals from Martinez 82-year-old woman
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief taunts Evans man he just stole $500K from
Mercedes Hyman
More details emerge on shooting at Dollar General in Augusta
Jenkins County Board of Education
At meeting, Jenkins County parents speak about ‘inappropriate’ pic

Latest News

Jessye Norman
A look back: Jessye Norman sits down with Richard Rogers
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Kemp signs bill to toughen Georgia gang penalties
Rep. Todd Rutherford, foreground, answers questions from the South Carolina Supreme Court...
SC Supreme Court hears arguments in convicted killer’s secret release
A South Carolina bill to ban the “Carolina squat” moves to the House.
South Carolina bill to ban the “Carolina squat” moves to the House