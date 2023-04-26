Evans subdivision community library destroyed in vandalism incident

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A free community library at an Evans subdivision was reported vandalized by the homeowners association.

According to authorities, the library was in the subdivision of Country Place located at 4565 Bettys Branch Way, and vandalized between Saturday afternoon and on Monday morning around 8:39 a.m.

A member of the association stated some unknown person or persons destroyed the community free library stand they have out for individuals to get a book and donate one, according to the incident report.

Deputies observed the door of the book stand destroyed with a rock thrown through the door’s glass. Several books had also been thrown outside the stand on the ground, deputies say. Photos were taken and submitted as evidence.

If you have any information about the vandalism, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-1044.

