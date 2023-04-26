Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Salutatorian controversy reaches a conclusion in Columbia County

Evans High School
Evans High School(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The father of an Evans High student was glad to learn that his daughter won’t be stripped of her salutatorian status at graduation.

Corey Myers said his daughter was set to be salutatorian but that position was threatened this week by an underclassman graduating early.

DEVELOPING STORY

  • Nick Viland is in touch with the family and the Columbia County School District and will have more updates here on WRDW.com and this evening on News 12.

A change in policy for points earned through advanced placement courses apparently allowed that student to outstrip Myers’ daughter Courtlyn.

Courtlyn accrued points under the old policy, which gave less weight to the courses.

But Myers said he learned Wednesday that his daughter and the underclassman will both be salutatorians.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Inmates injured in fights at Richmond County jail, Millen prison
PHOTO: Mark Harmon in his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the show NCIS
Fake TV star steals from Martinez 82-year-old woman
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Thief taunts Evans man he just stole $500K from
Mercedes Hyman
More details emerge on shooting at Dollar General in Augusta
Jenkins County Board of Education
At meeting, Jenkins County parents speak about ‘inappropriate’ pic

Latest News

Georgians, don’t feel badly about forgetting to lock up, because 56% of Americans admit to...
Georgia residents forget to lock their doors the most of any state
Eddie Wicker, Air Force veteran
Charlie Norwood gets new robotic suit to help disabled vets walk again
Will Rogers
Private wealth adviser speaks on women’s plans for retirement
Teodaoro Perez
Grovetown man arrested in sexual exploitation of a child