Salutatorian controversy reaches a conclusion in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The father of an Evans High student was glad to learn that his daughter won’t be stripped of her salutatorian status at graduation.

Corey Myers said his daughter was set to be salutatorian but that position was threatened this week by an underclassman graduating early.

A change in policy for points earned through advanced placement courses apparently allowed that student to outstrip Myers’ daughter Courtlyn.

Courtlyn accrued points under the old policy, which gave less weight to the courses.

But Myers said he learned Wednesday that his daughter and the underclassman will both be salutatorians.

