Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Tricky rain forecast over the next few days. No day looks like a washout - but keep the umbrella close.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday, isolated showers are expected across the area with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy. We will have wedge-like conditions Wednesday with the northern CSRA only reaching highs in the mid-60s, but the southern CSRA will reach the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible Thursday, but there will be plenty of dry weather mixed in during the day. Highs will be seasonal in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast 5-12 mph.

A cold front will move through the region Friday and bring the chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon.

We look to dry out Saturday behind the Friday front - but there still could be a stray shower or storm. Highs will be warmer in the mid-80s Saturday. Another cold front will move through Sunday and bring the chance for scattered showers and storms - but rain chances have gone back and forth for the weekend so stay updated on the forecast.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Inmates injured in fights at Richmond County jail, Millen prison
PHOTO: Mark Harmon in his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the show NCIS
Fake TV star steals from Columbia County 82-year-old
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
‘You’ve just been scammed’: Evans man loses half a million
Mercedes Hyman
More details emerge on shooting at Dollar General in Augusta
Jenkins County Board of Education
At meeting, Jenkins County parents speak about ‘inappropriate’ pic

Latest News

Isolated showers and storms Wednesday through Thursday. Higher rain chances Friday.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Isolated showers and storms Wednesday through Thursday. Higher rain chances Friday.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Isolated showers and storms possible through Thursday. Better chance for storms by Friday.
Riley's 6 PM Forecast
Rain Chances Slowly Increasing
Anthony's Full 4:30pm Forecast: 4/25