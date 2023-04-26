Submit Photos/Videos
Charlie Norwood gets new robotic suit to help disabled vets walk again

By William Rioux
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The VA Augusta Health Care System on Wednesday celebrated the donation of an Ekso Indego Therapy robotic exoskeleton to its spinal cord injury unit.

The robotic suit straps into place around the waist and down the veteran’s legs, then allows the wearer to stand up.

Veterans who use the devices go through extensive training. In the end, these devices will go home with them.

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center celebrated the donation of an exoskeleton on April 26, 2023.
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center celebrated the donation of an exoskeleton on April 26, 2023.(WRDW)

The Department of Veterans Affairs says the device donated by SoldierStrong will strengthen the local cutting-edge therapy programs with disabled and paralyzed veterans.

Matthew Boundes with the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center said technology is making devices like these lighter and easier to manage and operate.

“Sitting in a chair and looking up at people just gives you a different perspective on life. We take for granted the fact that we can stand and look people eye to eye,” says Boundes.

SoldierStrong, the donor of the latest exoskeleton, is a nonprofit dedicated to improving veterans’ lives through technology and innovative technology.

“SoldierStrong’s generous donation will transform the lives of our Veterans in both the home and community settings,” said Robert Reeder, associate director at the VA Augusta Health Care System. “These clinically proven robotic exoskeleton devices enable our nation’s heroes to stand and walk again. The lightweight, modular design and slim profile are compatible with most wheelchairs which makes it a game changer for a lot of paralyzed or disabled veterans.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

