Biden names Clyburn a campaign co-chair for 2024 reelection bid

Clyburn named co-chair of Biden/Harris 2024 reelection bid.
Clyburn named co-chair of Biden/Harris 2024 reelection bid.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congressman James Clyburn (D-SC 6th District) has been named a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris campaign co-chair.

During his intitial reelection bid announcement, Biden stated his campaign leadership team included, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester, Congressman Jim Clyburn, Senator Chris Coons, Senator Tammy Duckworth, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer will all serve as the campaign’s national co-chairs.

On his appointment as co-chair, Clyburn stated, “I am honored to serve as a national co-chair for President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign. When President Biden first took office, the COVID-19 virus had shuttered businesses and schools, unemployment was at a record high, and our economy was suffering. Today, thanks to his visionary initiatives such as the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, PACT Act, Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act, he has created over 12 million jobs and our communities are building back stronger than ever. “

Clyburn continued, “In 2020, we had a tremendous opportunity to correct the direction our country was headed toward after the previous administration, and we seized it. I often say this country does not need to be made great again, it is already great. Our challenge is making that greatness accessible and affordable to all of its people. President Biden is unequivocally dedicated to the fundamental principles necessary to make that sentiment a reality. He has spent the last four years fighting to protect our democracy, our freedoms, and the goodness of the American people. Despite our progress, that fight is not yet won. I’m proud to stand with him as we march forward in our pursuit toward a more perfect union.”

