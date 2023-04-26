Arts4Pets fundraiser is helping pets and local artists

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week is the first-ever Art4Pets fundraiser designed to help the SPCA Albrecht Center.

The Southside Gallery in Aiken has cleared out its showroom to make space for local artists to display their work. We stopped by to check out the pieces and learn more about the fundraiser.

“We took our work down, put their work up, so we’re pretty excited about that,” said Thom Abbott.

Abbott and his family are using their gallery to support a cause important to them.

“We both have two dogs at our house, and we’re big dog lovers, and we have lots of friends that are dog lovers, and the SPCA center has done such a great job,” he said.

Abbott says he was friends with Gary Albrecht, who helped create the SPCA Albrecht Center.

“When he passed away, we thought it would be a great tribute to him to do a fundraiser for the Albrecht Center,” he said.

They invited local artists to display their work at the gallery. The Albrecht Center gets 25 percent of each sale.

Maryann Wennemer is with the SPCA Albrecht Center. She said, “It’s the local artists supporting a local non-profit organization, which I think is a win-win.’

Wennemer says the shelter can use all the help it can get.

“Our intake, with the animals, that has increased, and also the cost of taking care of these animals,” she said.

Abbott and his family are happy to help them. He says it’s great to help local artists too.

“We have some really fabulous work that we’re really proud of and proud to hang,” he said.

Art4Pets continues until April 28 at the Southside Gallery of Aiken. They’ll be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. You can see the art for free.

