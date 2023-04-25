When to expect elections on mayor’s referendum, tax for new arena

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting a better idea of when a couple of new bills signed into law will be in the hands of Richmond County voters.

Voters will have to wait until the 2024 general primary to decide on giving Mayor Garnett Johnson full voting power at Augusta Commission meetings.

But coming up in November, voters could decide on a half percent sales tax to pay for a new James Brown Arena.

But before that can happen, commissioners need to make a decision on what they want in a new arena.

