Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

When to expect elections on mayor’s referendum, tax for new arena

Election in Augusta
Election in Augusta(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting a better idea of when a couple of new bills signed into law will be in the hands of Richmond County voters.

Voters will have to wait until the 2024 general primary to decide on giving Mayor Garnett Johnson full voting power at Augusta Commission meetings.

But coming up in November, voters could decide on a half percent sales tax to pay for a new James Brown Arena.

But before that can happen, commissioners need to make a decision on what they want in a new arena.

MORE | Newly signed bill will support minority-owned businesses in Augusta

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercedes Hyman
More details emerge on shooting at Dollar General in Augusta
Erin Grandy
N. Augusta accused fentanyl mom charged in baby death
Andy Colbert is the owner of Outdoor Augusta and knows how to find them.
The mystery behind the donkeys on Stallings Island
Antonio James
Aiken County peeping tom suspect accused of trying to run over deputy
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Inmates injured in fights at Richmond County jail, Millen prison

Latest News

Abortion issue returns before South Carolina lawmakers
Saluda crash simulator
Crash simulation paints picture of drunk driving risks on prom night
Level 9 Club- Augusta
Augusta bar faces possible probation over crime problems
memorial garden
Augusta school dedicates garden in honor of slain student