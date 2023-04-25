Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

What the Tech: Facebook users can get money out of settlement

If you have or had a Facebook account at any time in the past 16 years, you’re entitled to part...
If you have or had a Facebook account at any time in the past 16 years, you’re entitled to part of a $725 million dollar class action lawsuit settlement.(Pixabay)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have or had a Facebook account at any time in the past 16 years, you’re entitled to part of a $725 million dollar class action lawsuit settlement.

This may sound like a late-night TV ad, but it isn’t. You don’t need a lawyer. All you need is to file a claim on a website.

MORE WHAT THE TECH COVERAGE:

Quick recap, back in 2018, a quiz was being shared called “This is Your Digital Life.” Anyone who took the quiz shared their personal information with the British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Even if you didn’t take the quiz but one of your Facebook friends did, the company scraped your information. Only, no one knew.

Facebook, now Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress and the company was fined $5 billion for its role in the data harvesting scandal.

That landed Facebook in hot water for violating its users’ privacy. 87 million Facebook profiles were compromised.

Now, the settlement is here.

If you had a Facebook account anytime after 2007, you’re entitled to a portion of the $725 million dollar settlement.

You have to submit a claim by going to the website.

MORE | Georgia Power customers can get ready for a 12% rate hike

There are a few questions to answer. If you deleted your Facebook account, you’re still eligible to be part of the class action lawsuit by entering the approximate date you joined, and when you deleted your account.

How much can you expect to receive? The amount depends on the number of claims. The more people who sign up, the less your amount will be. Lawyer and legal fees will also be deducted before the final amount is decided.

Facebook will pay out to PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, direct deposit or a pre-paid Mastercard.

The deadline to join the lawsuit is Aug. 25 and the court has scheduled a final approval hearing for early September.

If you don’t want to join the lawsuit, you don’t have to do anything.

Payments will take some time. Once the court approves the settlement at the Sept. 7 hearing it will hear any appeals. Once appeals are heard the payouts will begin.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercedes Hyman
More details emerge on shooting at Dollar General in Augusta
Erin Grandy
N. Augusta accused fentanyl mom charged in baby death
Andy Colbert is the owner of Outdoor Augusta and knows how to find them.
The mystery behind the donkeys on Stallings Island
Antonio James
Aiken County peeping tom suspect accused of trying to run over deputy
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
2 injured in shooting in downtown Augusta

Latest News

Millbrook Elementary hosts first ever culture, literacy festival
Millbrook Elementary hosts first-ever culture, literacy festival
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Inmates injured in fights at Richmond County jail, Millen prison
Nikki Haley gives speech on April 25, 2023.
Haley sees federal role on abortion but calls for consensus
The northwest Georgia congresswoman has been a fierce critic of the Biden administration.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Sweet Auburn featured in Joe Biden’s reelection video