Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Tesla totaled after high-speed crash, driver thrown from vehicle

A driver was critically injured after their Tesla crashed at a high rate of speed in Oregon City, authorities said. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A person was critically injured Sunday after a Tesla they were driving went off the road and crashed in Oregon.

According to the Clackamas Fire Department, the Tesla was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

The driver was thrown from the car and suffered critical injuries to their head and chest. They were taken to a hospital by life flight, authorities said.

Officials did not release any further immediate information on what caused the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercedes Hyman
More details emerge on shooting at Dollar General in Augusta
Erin Grandy
N. Augusta accused fentanyl mom charged in baby death
Andy Colbert is the owner of Outdoor Augusta and knows how to find them.
The mystery behind the donkeys on Stallings Island
Antonio James
Aiken County peeping tom suspect accused of trying to run over deputy
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
2 injured in shooting in downtown Augusta

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander in likely crash
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys leader lawyer: Trump to blame for Jan. 6 riot
Millbrook Elementary hosts first ever culture, literacy festival
Millbrook Elementary hosts first-ever culture, literacy festival
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Inmates injured in fights at Richmond County jail, Millen prison