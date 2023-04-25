Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Teens make big catch on prom night

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a 7-pound walleye while fishing with her prom date Luke Lankford on Melton Hill Lake. (Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Two high school students in Tennessee ended prom night with a little fishing where they made a big catch.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a 7-pound walleye while fishing with her prom date Luke Lankford on Melton Hill Lake.

In the pictures, Mattingly still has her makeup and nails on from the dance.

Melton Hill Reservoir is located on the Clinch River near Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Grandy
N. Augusta accused fentanyl mom charged in baby death
Mercedes Hyman
More details emerge on shooting at Dollar General in Augusta
Antonio James
Aiken County peeping tom suspect accused of trying to run over deputy
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
2 injured in shooting in downtown Augusta
Andy Colbert is the owner of Outdoor Augusta and knows how to find them.
The mystery behind the donkeys on Stallings Island

Latest News

Police are investigating two mosque fires in two days in Minnesota.
2 Minneapolis mosques damaged by fire in 2 days
FILE - Researchers said they found a 12% higher risk for anxiety and a 7% higher risk for...
Fried foods may be linked to depression, study says
The Jefferson County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office
70-year-old woman hospitalized after being hit by pick-up truck
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96