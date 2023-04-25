Submit Photos/Videos
School dedicates garden in honor of slain student

Arbrie Anthony
Arbrie Anthony(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta school on Tuesday unveiled a garden in memory of an 8-year-old student who was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Jenkins-White Elementary School students and staff unveiled a new memorial garden for Arbrie Leigh Anthony.

MORE CRIME | ‘He was just a kid’: Family pleads for accused killer to step forward

Arbrie was a Jenkins-White Elementary School student when she was killed last year.

Mayor Garnett Johnson declared April 25 as Arbrie Anthony Day.

Arbrie was killed in a Jan. 6, 2022, drive-by shooting outside her Dogwood Terrace apartment while she was looking at horses that had been brought to the neighborhood for the kids to see.

Authorities don’t believe she was the target of the shooting.

Five suspects have been indicted by a grand jury in Arbrie’s death. No trial has been scheduled yet, and five remain behind bars.

MORE CRIME | What sheriff says about outbreak of gun violence in Augusta

Charged in the shooting are:

  • Antoine Rodrigues Redfield, 23, who pleaded not guilty and is still being held without bond in Richmond County jail. Authorities have said they believe he’s the suspect who pulled the trigger in the fatal shooting.
  • Kendariss Brown, 32, who pleaded not guilty and is still held without bond in Richmond County jail. He’s tried to get his bond reconsidered as recently as December but was denied.
  • Henri Ramone Beach, who pleaded not guilty and was denied bond. He was sent to state prison in August 2022 to finish serving a 20-year sentence for a 2020 robbery by force, and he could be in prison until 2031.
  • Destiny Rich, 23, who is still being held without bond in Richmond County jail.
  • Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., 21, who pleaded not guilty and is still being held without bond in Richmond County jail.

