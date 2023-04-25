Submit Photos/Videos
Fake TV star steals from Columbia County 82-year-old

Many scams have been around for years but often get a new twist. Here are some things to watch for.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A scammer posed as Mark Harmon from the “NCIS” TV show to target a Martinez 82-year-old, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened between April 13 and April 20, according to deputies.

The victim’s daughter learned of the scam when the mother mentioned she’d won a contest online and been in contact with Harmon.

The daughter told her mom she was being scammed, but the 82-year-old didn’t believe it, so the daughter took her phone.

MORE | N. Augusta accused fentanyl mom charged in baby death

The daughter learned her mother had bought gift cards, scratched off the activation code and sent them to the impostor.

The daughter also learned he’d urged the victim to wire him money through bitcoin.

The daughter was unsure how much her mother had sent.

Scams like these are a big problem in Georgia, which ranks No. 9 nationally for scams against seniors.

The top scams used to target seniors are home improvement projects, buying fake items online and cryptocurrency scams.

Aaron Sears with the FBI in Georgia says elderly people are a lucrative target because they are likely to pay in cash from larger savings accounts.

MORE | Georgia Power customers can get ready for a 12% rate hike

“They know that’s where the money is at,” said Sears.

He said Georgia ranks high on the FBI’s list as one of the most prominent terms of dollar losses for elder fraud.

Among the precautions he offered: never pay in cash, be wary of online relationships and never give out your information over the phone.

There’s a bill on the governor’s desk that would add financial protections for seniors. If signed, you can ask your bank to monitor large withdrawals and notify you to ensure the transaction is legitimate.

