Roadway funds approved for Warren, Jefferson counties

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - State funds have approved for two road projects in the CSRA.

These approvals came April 12 from the Georgia Department of Transportation:

Warren County

The agency approved Warren County’s request for funding assistance for resurfacing Long Creek Church Road. GDOT has allocated $290,000, covering 90% of the project cost.

“Resurfacing Long Creek Church Road will greatly improve the drivability of Warren County,” said Sen. Max Burns, R-Sylvania. “GDOT’s commitment to improving the infrastructure of cities and counties across Georgia is commendable. I am eager to see Long Creek Church Road resurfaced soon.”

GDOT’s Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant Program will fund the project. Failure to begin the project before May 1, 2024, could result in a cancellation of funds.

Jefferson County

The approved the city of Wadley’s request for funding assistance for culvert repairs on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. GDOT has committed up to $33,825 or 90% of the project cost.

“GDOT’s commitment to improving the infrastructure of Wadley will benefit our city for years to come,” Burns said. “Because of this funding, the city of Wadley is able to now equipped to address this important local issue. I look forward to seeing the completed project in the near future.”

GDOT’s Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant Program will fund the project. Failure to begin the project before May 15, 2024, could result in a cancellation of funds.

