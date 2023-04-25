Submit Photos/Videos
RISE Augusta receives over 300 books to help kids learn to read

By Maria Sellers
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - RISE Augusta recently got a donation of more than 300 books from Bank of America to help with their goal of improving literacy in the county.

The books will be used for RISE Augusta’s free book drives, where kids in underserved parts of the community can come in and pick out four free books. They also do tutoring and give one book a month to kids in underserved areas.

Their goal is to get kids excited about reading early in life.

Debby Kalliokoski, the resource development director at RISE, says, “It’s been proven by the end of third grade but in fourth grade when they start it makes life more challenging because that’s when they start learning to read like history and geography and math and different subjects like that. And we want them to be excited so they can smile while they’re reading and say I can do this and that’s what makes it great.”

Leaders say it would not be possible without donations from the community. And RISE says anyone can donate books. To learn more, head over to their website.

