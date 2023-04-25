Submit Photos/Videos
Millbrook Elementary hosts first-ever culture, literacy festival

By Maria Sellers
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Millbrook Elementary School is hosting the first-ever culture and literacy festival.

The goal is to highlight their school’s diversity with families contributing food, activities, and performances from different cultures.

It’s more than just a fun event, it’s also literacy night showcasing students’ research projects on other cultures.

School leaders say literacy is about more than just being able to read, it’s also through research and asking questions, so they are excited to be able to teach their kids in other ways that go beyond just books.

Faith Barber, the school’s media specialist, says, “Literacy is just so broad that it goes through all subject areas it’s a life skill our kids need to have to be successful. We know that learning comes a lot from exposure and what better for our kids to be exposed to the world around them than through their friends and families.”

Parents will also be able to shop at the book fair with their kids so they can promote reading at home.

The entire community is invited to attend the festival. It will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the school on Thursday night.

They hope to make this an annual event.

